US Designates Sudanese Actors For Undermining Security, Stability In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Monday several Sudanese individuals for their role in undermining the peace, security, and stability of Sudan.

These designations support diplomatic efforts by the international community to end the conflict and demonstrate the US commitment to achieve a civilian government and a transition to democracy.

"Treasury continues its efforts to identify and take action against individuals contributing to the instability in Sudan and undermining prospects for a peaceful resolution," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson, according to a statement by the OFAC.

"The United States will not tolerate the continuing exploitation of the Sudanese people by those who seek to extend and deepen the conflict."

Today's action is being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14098, which imposes sanctions on certain persons destabilizing Sudan and undermining the goal of democratic transition.

Taha Osman Ahmed al-Hussein (Taha), a Sudanese national, is a former State Minister and Presidential Office Director to former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir who has played a pivotal role in managing the relationship between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and regional actors in order to advance the RSF's warfighting efforts.

Taha is being designated for being a foreign person who is responsible for, or complicit in, or has directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of Sudan.

Salah Abdallah Mohamed Salah (Salah Gosh) is a former high-ranking Sudanese government official who left his position following the fall of the al-Bashir regime, and since that time has undertaken efforts to destabilize Sudan.

Salah Gosh has been identified as a leader among the elements of the defunct al-Bashir regime responsible for security and military-related efforts.

This group of former al-Bashir regime insiders prepared efforts to execute a coup against Sudan's civilian government, with Salah Gosh working to attain regional and international support for their efforts.

Salah Gosh has in the past publicly advocated for the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) to overthrow Sudan's civilian government, commenting that he was prepared to provide thousands of trained jihadist fighters to support the effort.

Salah Gosh is being designated for being a foreign person who is responsible for, or complicit in, or has directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of Sudan.

Mohamed Etta Elmoula Abbas (Elmoula) is a former Sudanese Ambassador and leader of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service under the al-Bashir regime. Following the fall of the al-Bashir regime, Elmoula made his way to Turkiye, where, according to public media reports, he was selected to lead the Sudanese Islamist Movement's (SIM).

While one of its leaders, members of SIM, have engaged in acts that have undermined the peace, security, and stability of Sudan, including seeking to return the al-Bashir regime to power, and otherwise thwarting efforts to reconcile opposing factions within the Sudanese political system and establishing a civilian government.

Elmoula is being designated for being a foreign person who is or has been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of SIM, an entity that has, or whose members have, engaged in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of Sudan relating to the tenure of such leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors.

As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC.

In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. (end)

