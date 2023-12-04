Azerbaijan-EU Update Road Map On Implementation Of Strategic Energy Partnership Document

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev
The Azerbaijan-European Union will update the "Road Map" on the
implementation of the Strategic Energy Partnership document, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Azerbaijan's
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on his official X account.
He emphasized that this was agreed during the meeting with EU
Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson.
The Minister noted that during the meeting with EU Energy
Commissioner Kadri Simson in the UAE, fruitful discussions were
held on the Southern Gas Corridor and the Green Energy Corridor, as
well as other priorities of energy dialog. We agreed to update the
roadmap for the implementation of the Azerbaijan-EU Strategic
Energy Partnership document.
Parviz Shahbazov also discussed with Virgil-Daniel Popescu,
Chairman of the Commission on Environment and Ecological Balance of
the Romanian Parliament, on the sidelines of the 28th session of
the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai(UAE).
The Minister noted that a meeting was held at the National
Pavilion with the Chairman of the Commission on Environment and
Ecological Balance of the Romanian Parliament Virgil-Daniel
Popescu, where the goals and contributions of Azerbaijan's green
energy policy were presented. We exchanged views on our energy
partnership.
