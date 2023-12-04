Israeli Bombing Of Gaza Kills Over 15,000, Injures More Than 40,000

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has resulted in the death of 15,523 Palestinians and the injury of 41,316 others, according to Ashraf Al-Qudra, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in the Strip, on Sunday.

He said that the Israeli forces committed horrific massacres in the past hours, targeting civilians and bombing all areas of the Gaza Strip indiscriminately, despite claiming that some areas were safe.

He added that many of the wounded were dying due to the lack of medical services, and that the Israeli forces deliberately bombed hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip. He also reported that the Israeli forces arrested 35 health workers from the Gaza Strip, including the director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

Meanwhile, the UNRWA said that the humanitarian needs in Gaza were enormous, especially with the winter approaching, which required providing clothing and blankets in large quantities. The UN agency also said that intestinal diseases increased by four times and skin diseases by three times in Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Endowments also said that more than 90 mosques were completely destroyed and 170 mosques were partially damaged by the Israeli raids since the start of the aggression. Three churches were also targeted by the Israeli forces.

On the other hand, the Palestinian resistance factions continued to confront the Israeli invasion. The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that they blew up a booby-trapped tunnel with an Israeli force in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza City and then shelled the rescue forces with mortars.

The Al-Qassam Brigades also said that they detonated a minefield with an Israeli force of eight soldiers northeast of Khan Yunis and killed the survivors. They also targeted a special Israeli force inside a building in Beit Hanoun with a TBG shell and killed some of its soldiers.

The Al-Qassam Brigades also fired a barrage of missiles at Ashkelon and hit an Israeli tank and an armoured personnel carrier north of Khan Yunis with Al-Yassin 105 shells.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad, said that they clashed with an Israeli foot force in the Abu Haddaf area, northeast of Khan Yunis, and bombarded them with mortars and RPGs. They also detonated an explosive device with an Israeli tank near the Hajjaj Mosque in the Al-Mughraqa area, south of Gaza City.

The Al-Quds Brigades also fired a salvo of missiles at the industrial zone in Ashkelon and targeted the Sufa and Nir Ishaq settlements in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media reported that there were 123 Israelis and 13 bodies still held by Hamas in Gaza. Israeli Army Radio said that their forces began a ground operation north of Khan Yunis.

The US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that there were no official negotiations between Hamas and Israel, because Hamas had not provided another list of women and children who could be released from the Gaza Strip.

He said that he did not know when the negotiations could resume, and that Washington was exploring the possibility of the parties returning to the talks. He also said that he believed that there were eight American hostages still held by Hamas.