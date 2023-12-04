New Zealand's abandons banning sale of cigarettes to people born after 2008

(MENAFN) In a significant policy reversal, New Zealand's recently appointed Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, has declared the abandonment of a proposed bill designed to prohibit the sale of cigarettes to individuals born after 2008, even before its formal enactment. This legislation, endorsed last year, was initially introduced by former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with the aim of implementing a phased ban on cigarette sales, specifically targeting those born after 2008. The overarching goal was to incrementally raise the legal smoking age, seeking to safeguard lives and alleviate the substantial financial burden incurred by the healthcare system due to smoking-related illnesses.



The revised amendments put forth by Luxon's government include the elimination of the prohibition on generations born after 2008 purchasing cigarettes. Furthermore, the changes propose a reduction in the nicotine levels permissible in tobacco products and a significant decrease in the number of licensed tobacco retailers, scaling down from 6,000 to a mere 600. Luxon, despite any prior reservations, now asserts that a complete ban could potentially foster a widespread and unregulated black market for tobacco products, resulting in a scenario where such products would largely evade taxation.



This unexpected shift in policy marks a departure from the anti-smoking measures championed by the previous administration, sparking debates about the efficacy of the proposed changes and their potential impact on public health. Luxon's decision to steer away from the planned smoking ban underscores the complex considerations involved in balancing public health objectives with concerns about the emergence of illicit markets and potential unintended consequences.

