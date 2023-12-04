Massive climate demonstration in Belgium urges for ambitious measures

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a substantial gathering of approximately 20,000 individuals took to the streets of the Belgian capital in a protest urging more ambitious measures to address climate change.



The demonstration unfolded outside Brussels' Nord (North) Station, coinciding with the ongoing COP28 talks in Dubai.



The assembled crowd, filled with activists and concerned citizens, proceeded to march towards Cinquantenaire Park. The route took them through Schuman Square, a notable location housing various European institutions.



The protesters aimed to emphasize the importance of robust global action on climate change, resonating with the ongoing international discussions in Dubai.



Demonstrators held banners, several of them reading, "Climate crisis is human rights crisis," "Break free from fossil fuels," as well as "Policy change not climate change."



Within the assembly of demonstrators at the rally, individuals prominently displayed Palestinian flags in solidarity, underscoring the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. The presence of these flags served as a poignant expression of global concerns about the situation in the region.



Simultaneously, on a global scale, leaders of nations, government officials, representatives from civil society, and business entities are converging in the United Arab Emirates for the annual UN climate change conference. This gathering is a collective effort to intensify and expedite actions aimed at addressing the pressing challenges posed by the climate crisis.



The discussions and negotiations at the conference, scheduled to persist until December 12, reflect the shared commitment of participants to explore and implement effective strategies in response to the urgent climate-related issues facing the world today.

