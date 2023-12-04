People of Kalba Celebrate Union Day

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Sharjah: 28 November 2023 - In the presence of Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in Kalba, and His Excellency Major General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, the city of Kalbaa witnessed various activities that began with a march from Kalbaa Lake. The celebrations continued until 8:00 pm and included extensive cultural performances, in coordination with various government entities

Visitors enjoyed the activities and had the opportunity to participate in different competitions, and the event witnessed the launching of Kalba Municipal Council’s website by Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, which coincided with the country's celebrations of the Union Day.

H.E. Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Ali Al Zaabi, the Chairman of the Municipal Council of Kalba, said: “As always, the city of Kalba stands out with its distinctive celebrations on Union Day as its people participate spontaneously in welcoming visitors to the city and encouraging them to participate in a distinguished program of celebrations held in its most important tourist destinations, which have always attracted visitors to enjoy beautiful nature and the authentic hospitality of the people of the UAE."





