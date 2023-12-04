Turkmenistan Reduces Exports Of Textile Products To EU Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 4. Turkmenistan exported textile products to EU countries in the amount of 4.62 million euros from January through August 2023, a source at Eurostat in the capacity of the statistical office of the European Union told Trend .

According to available data, these figures for the reporting period are more than twice as low as those for the first eight months of the previous year (10.8 million euros).

Turkmenistan exported textile products to EU nations for more than 327,470 euros in August, representing a 2.2 percent or 51,500 euro decrease from July 2023 (335,000 euros), and its exports to EU countries totaled about 611.6 million euros from January to August 2023, a 2.2-fold increase over the same period in 2022 (228.5 million euros).

Turkmenistan-EU trade turnover exceeded 1.4 billion euros from January to August 2023, a 77 percent increase over the same period last year (590.6 million euros).