Turkmenistan Reduces Exports Of Textile Products To EU Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 4. Turkmenistan exported textile products to EU countries in the
amount of 4.62 million euros from January through August 2023, a
source at Eurostat in the capacity of the statistical office of the
European Union told Trend .
According to available data, these figures for the reporting
period are more than twice as low as those for the first eight
months of the previous year (10.8 million euros).
Turkmenistan exported textile products to EU nations for more
than 327,470 euros in August, representing a 2.2 percent or 51,500
euro decrease from July 2023 (335,000 euros), and its exports to EU
countries totaled about 611.6 million euros from January to August
2023, a 2.2-fold increase over the same period in 2022 (228.5
million euros).
Turkmenistan-EU trade turnover exceeded 1.4 billion euros from
January to August 2023, a 77 percent increase over the same period
last year (590.6 million euros).
