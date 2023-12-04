Kaztransoil To Boost Oil Supplies To Germany

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 4. The volume of
transportation of Kazakh oil through the system of trunk oil
pipelines of Transneft PJSC in the direction of the 'Adamova
Zastava' oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany will
increase from the planned 100,000 tons to 154,000 tons, Director of
the Transportation Department of KazTransOil JSC Abay Beysembayev
said, Trend reports.
At the same time, KazTransOil JSC additionally took 55,000 tons
of oil for storage, of which 23,000 tons of oil from Karachaganak
Petroleum Operating B.V. and 32,000 tons of oil from oil producing
companies of the Kashagan field.
In December, the unscheduled volume of resources of Karachaganak
Petroleum Operating B.V. will be pumped in the direction of
'Adamova Zastava' and oil from the Kashagan field will be pumped in
the direction of the 'Sheskharis' transshipment complex
(Novorossiysk).
In December 2022, KazTransOil JSC sent an annual application for
transportation in 2023 of 1.2 million tons of Kazakh oil through
the trunk oil pipeline system of Transneft PJSC towards 'Adamova
Zastava' for further delivery to Germany.
KazTransOil JSC is the Kazakhstan's national operator of the
main oil pipeline. It is part of the KazMunayGas JSC (Kazakhstan's
national oil and gas company) group. KazTransOil JSC owns a
diversified network of main oil pipelines 5,400 km in length.
