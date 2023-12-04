Emir Of Qatar Praises Meeting With Cuban President Diaz-Canel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





DOHA, Dec 4 (NNN-PRENSA LATINA) - The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, praised his official meeting with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel at the Lusail Palace in Doha.

“We are glad for the visit of our friend, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel,” he wrote on his X account, on which he also referred to the talks on mutual opportunities to reinforce economic ties.

His Highness noted that they also addressed the latest developments in Gaza, and committed to working to increasing the coordination of joint efforts at international forums to stop Israel's aggression and achieve lasting peace on occupied Palestine.

The Cuban head of State, in turn, described the official meeting as fruitful, as they shared the interest of deepening political-diplomatic ties.

He pointed out that both parties ratified the will to diversify and expand economic, commercial and cooperation ties.

According to Cuba's Foreign Ministry, the meeting also recalled the close relationship between the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and the Emir's Father, as well as the historic exchange of visits between them.

Díaz-Canel also thanked Qatar for its repeated shows off affection and respect for the Cuban people and Government.

Díaz-Canel later met with Qatari business people to review the potential to expand and diversify investments in Cuba.

The meeting was attended by some thirty representatives from the business sector linked to strategic fields such as wholesale and retail trade, construction, maritime transportation, tourism, energy, construction and arts, the Presidency of the Republic of Cuba wrote on its X account.

The head of State described the meeting as beneficial and noted that the business people received an update on the transformations being made in the Cuban economy, as well as the strategic axes and sectors of the National Social Economic Development Plan until 2030.

Díaz-Canel told participants about Cuba's willingness to move to a higher moment in economic relations.

According to Cuba's Foreign Ministry, the president, and the delegation accompanying him, explained the broad investment portfolio and the high levels of security and political stability that Cuba offers.

“Political relations and cooperation have been consolidated; at the same time, we are embarked in a process of expansion and diversification of mutually advantageous economic cooperation,” Díaz-Canel highlighted.

Later, the Cuban president met with members of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce, led by its president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani.

They expressed the willingness to strengthen ties between the Qatari Chamber of Commerce and its Cuban counterpart, and investment opportunities in Cuba also discussed.

Díaz-Canel arrived on Saturday in Doha, the second stopover on his Middle East tour, which will end in Iran. - NNN-PRENSA LATINA