Türkiye Hails UN Decision To Lift Somalia Arms Embargo

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye on Saturday welcomed a decision by the UN Security
Council to lift an arms embargo on Somalia, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
"We wish this historic decision will usher a new era which will
sow the seeds of peace, prosperity and strong hopes for the future
of Somalia," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
It added that Ankara "as always, will continue to stand by the
people of Somalia and support Somalia in this new era."
The statement came after the Security Council on Friday
unanimously voted to lift the final restrictions on weapons
deliveries to Somalia's government and its security forces.
The Security Council first imposed a general and complete arms
embargo on Somalia in 1992 as a reaction to the then-conflict and
deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country.
