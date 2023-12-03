Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Meets With Indian Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Interior Affairs HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Thani met today, December 3, 2023, with the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the State of Qatar HE Vipul.

The meeting involved discussions on various matters of mutual interest and a review of the cooperative relations between the two countries in the security fields, along with ways to support and enhance them.