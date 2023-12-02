Ukraine, Lithuania To Cooperate In Defense Research And Development

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Lithuania have agreed on cooperation in the field of research and development in the defense industry.

That's according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Yurii Dzhyhyr discussed the issues of cooperation as part of his working visit to Lithuania on November 29-30, where he held meetings with Lithuania's Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anusauskas, his deputy Monika Tuckute and Chancellor of the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania Kristina Deviatnikovaite," the statement reads.

During the meeting, Dzhyhyr spoke about the reform of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's defense procurement system and the fight against corruption in this area, noting that this issue is fundamentally important for Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Anusauskas said his country would share knowledge with Ukraine in the field of creating and maintaining a transparent procurement system.

"We will share our experience - where we started, what legal framework is necessary, how to ensure the transparency of procurement and prevent corruption," Anusauskas said.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry