Pastor Jerome Arrested And Remanded Under ICCPR

Pastor Jerome Fernando was arrested and remanded until December 13 under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act, over allegations he was inciting hate among religious communities in Sri Lanka.

The preacher was arrested after he appeared before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for a second day, Friday.

Lawyers told court there was evidence to prove that the preacher was inciting hate through his sermons in his church.

Court was also told that he was being investigated over large sums of money deposited into his accounts from overseas.

However, lawyers appearing for the preacher insisted that he had not made any comments which could lead to hate among communities.

Lawyers appealed for bail but the Colombo Fort Magistrate rejected bail and remanded the preacher until December 13.

Pastor Jerome Fernando leads a large gathering of worshipers in Sri Lanka and heads the Glorious Church which owns a massive 'Miracle Dome' in Katunayake.

Jerome Fernando, who returned a few days ago after spending several weeks overseas, considers himself a prophet of God.

In May, Minister of Public Security, Tiran Alles, had told reporters that there are a number of complaints received against Jerome Fernando.

He also said that the preacher will be arrested on his return from overseas. (Colombo Gazette)