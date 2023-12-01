Azerbaijani Oil Prices Coming Down

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on November 29 decreased by $1.53 and amounted to $84.57 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan fell by $1.52 and amounted to $83.01 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $65.09 per barrel, which is $1.44 less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $1.68 on November 30 compared to the previous indicator, to $80.60 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on December 1.

