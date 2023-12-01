Dr. Annop Sukhumphan: He Convinced Wall Street That Thais Can Excel In Investments Too

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Dr. Annop Sukhumphan, one of the few Thais to have succeeded on Wall Street in the United States, graduated from the University of Mississippi and began his investment career in 1984, turning his initial capital from $50,000 to $69 million in 15 years. However, when his capital was on the verge of being lost after a major failure in 2000, Dr. Annop Sukhumphan had a tenacious spirit of learning and progress. As the saying goes,“Failure is the mother of success,” and Dr. Annop Sukhumphan's failed investments have become life's treasures. Since then, Dr. Annop Sukhumphan's stocks have continued to be profitable, and during the economic and financial crisis of 2008, he was able to emerge from the crisis with a value of over $100 million.







Dr. Annop Sukhumphan joined Franklin Templeton in 2009 on the recommendation of an alumnus and quickly proved himself to the firm. In less than five months, he turned into one of the best research writers in the business and within three years became a senior professional investment manager, managing over $5 billion in fund size at its peak and steadily delivering annualized returns in excess of 20%. On Wall Street, Dr. Annop Sukhumphan developed a complete trading system, believing that good character is more important than brains, and that one must keep a tight rein on those irrational emotions and stop losses when they exceed one's expectations!

Dr. Annop Sukhumphan insists on choosing: the most promising industry, the good company with the most potential, and the most suitable value when managing fund investment.

The first aspect is whether it is a good business, or whether the business model is better, whether the business is more profitable, whether it is operated with higher certainty in the future, and whether it is less risky in all aspects.

The second aspect is whether corporate governance is better, including the management team, management integrity, past management ability, management culture, etc., belonging to the soft power of the enterprise.

The third aspect, the core is“the right price”, judging whether it is“reasonable” is to judge the risk-return ratio.

Dr. Annop Sukhumphan said, the stock price is not the core issue, we are concerned about the reasonableness of the stock price, is based on the industry growth prospects and the competitiveness of the company's corporate earnings growth and growth of the risk-return ratio of judgment.

In the selection of individual stocks, we focus on in-depth study of financial statements. The balance sheet, cash flow statement and profit changes of listed companies are studied and analyzed in depth, while combining the research of upstream and downstream industry chain to improve the confidence of the industry and company judgment. It will examine all aspects of whether the company's core competitiveness is outstanding and sustainable, whether the business model is sustainable, the company's growth, whether the company's management governance is excellent, and whether the quality of financial reports is flawed.

With an effective investment approach, Dr. Annop Sukhumphan manages the fund products with outstanding performance.







However, just when we thought he was going to spend the rest of his life in the U.S., Dr. Annop Sukhumphan made a decision – to return to his home country of Thailand. Annop Sukhumphan told us he didn't want to spend the rest of his life dealing with data and becoming a cold-blooded machine that would only use data to calculate everything. machine. Unwilling to let his spiritual world be destroyed, he chose a harder but more reliable and promising path – to return to Thailand to publish his book summarizing his 30 years of investment experience on Wall Street, which is expected to be published in Thailand in January next year.

When I asked Dr. Annop Sukhumphan why he did this, he told me that although he works in the United States, he is a frequent observer of news from Thailand, and that he understands that many ordinary Thai investors do not know much about stock investing and are enduring huge losses as a result of the decline of the SET stock market in the past few years. Dr. Annop Sukhumphan didn't want to see Thai investors suffer the same pain as in 1997, so he decided to go back to his home country of Thailand and use his knowledge to help more Thais.

So as a Thai, when one is successful, one must take social responsibility to help investors in his home country to establish a correct and complete trading system. Annop Sukhumphan's goal is to make every investor who reads the whole book in his hometown to be able to change the dangerous trading behaviors and make stable and sustainable income through the stock market through the book“Stock Market Winner”.

Previously, Dr. Annop Sukhumphan rarely gave interviews, he didn't want to be known by the public and this interview was also to promote the publication of the book. He also mentioned about the investment alliance that he has established but did not want to say much about it. Annop Sukhumphan said that he will donate all the profits from the publication of the book to the King's Chai Pattana Fund and he will donate the same amount as the profits from the publication of the book.

At the end of the interview, I also gave my best wishes to Dr. Annop Sukhumphan and hope that he will continue to be successful in Thailand after his success on Wall Street, let's wish Dr. Annop Sukhumphan the best of luck!

Media Contact

Company Name: Franklin Templeton Thailand Co., Ltd.

Contact: Annop liu

Email : ...

Webiste: