Israel, As Occupying Power, Has No Right To Self-Defence - Safadi

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi on Wednesday said that Israel as the occupying power, does not have the right of self-defence under international law.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, Safadi said that Israel“is waging a flagrant aggression" against the Palestinians under the false pretext of self-defence”, adding that the UN Security Council's silence is encouraging Israel

to continue its crimes against the Palestinians.

He said that Israel has killed more than 15,000 Palestinians in Gaza, 6,150 of whom are children.

“This carnage feeds the Israeli fanatics who are used to deny the humanity of Palestinians and call for their death and forced displacement.”

Safadi said that ending the Israeli occupation of Palestine is the only way to ensure peace for Palestinians, Israelis and the entire region.“The conflict continues because of an occupation and injustice.”



Safadi explained that Arab Peace Initiative of 2002 is a vision to realize peace and security for both Palestinians and Israelis.“But Israel has refused it.”



“Those who say this conflict is a religious conflict are lying. They are trying to falsify history and reality... We demand that the international community bring an end to the occupation and the conflict.”

Addressing the session, he said,“You all support the two-State solution. This solution brings an end - by definition - to the occupation.”

Safadi called on the international community to impose an immediate ceasefire and demanded a revival of the peace process on the basis of the two-state solution.



He also called the UN to recognise an independent Palestinian state, adding that Israel has denied peace for more than 30 years.



“There is only one viable path to peace that we all want,” he said, calling on the Security Council to adopt a resolution recognising the Palestinian independent state with Jerusalem as its capital along the pre-1967 borders.



