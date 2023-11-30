DXC Technology Announces Winners Of The DXC Invitational

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Insurtech competition identifies latest innovations in Insurance across Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

Dubai, UAE– DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, today announced the winners of the 2023 DXC Invitational, an insurtech competition aimed at encouraging late-stage startups and scaleups with solutions relevant to the insurance industry to showcase their latest innovations.

DXC Invitational focusses on identifying insurtech companies with market-ready solutions that improve customer experience, increase efficiency and support compliance across the distribution value chain and life cycle of a policy, including prevention and claims management. This year, DXC collaborated with Insurtech Australia and UTS Startups to select companies with the solutions that make the most impact across the industry.

Michael Neary, Regional General Manager, Insurance, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa at DXC Technology said,“This competition has been a stepping stone for insurtechs, and we look forward to sharing the solutions from this year's competition with the industry which will no doubt help address some of the pressing challenges we face.”

The 2023 DXC Invitational winners include:



Category 1: moodflx is the world's only real time emotion and mood insights platform for organisations and their people which incorporates environmental and behavioural factors that directly impact mood whilst recommending and rewarding positive change. The platform empowers the workforce to leverage how they feel to improve engagement, performance and wellbeing. Category 2: Airdocs is a powerful and cost-effective SaaS-based Customer Communication Management (CCM) platform that enables businesses to easily automate the creation and delivery of personalised multi-channel communications including welcome packs, statements, schedules, renewals, claims updates, servicing letters, call centre inquiries, notifications and reminders.

The judging panel who reviewed the final pitches and selected two winners comprised of: Troy Filipcevic, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Emergence; Yousuf Amin, EVP & Chief Operational Services and Technology Officer, Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company; Ruth Goldwater, Acting Chief Information Officer, Fidelity Life; Sivakumar Seshadri, Head of Digital, General Organisation for Social Insurance (GOSI) Saudi Arabia; and Simone Dossetor, Chief Executive Officer, Insurtech Australia.

Simone Dossetor, CEO, Insurtech Australia said,“It is exciting to see insurtech startups and scaleups given the opportunity to present to leaders of the insurance industry. Insurtech Australia is delighted to be a part of this year's competition and to see the support DXC offers to insurtechs locally and globally.”

Murray Hurps, Director of Entrepreneurship, UTS said,“The calibre of all the entries for the DXC Invitational was outstanding. DXC is leading that way with a great initiative that connects large corporate organisations with start-ups and scales ups to bring innovation to life.”

“DXC has had great success with participants from previous competitions, including Daisee and Springday, who continue to collaborate with DXC as we leverage their solutions within our business and more broadly with our customers, and help them gain access to new markets across the globe,” added Neary.

Forward Looking Statements:

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute“forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled“Risk Factors” in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, DXC's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

About DXC Technology:

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.