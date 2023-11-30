India Looks Forward To Discuss Accelerating Global Climate Action

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is looking forward to meeting global leaders to discuss ways to accelerate global climate action.

Ahead of his departure to the UAE to attend the World Climate Action Summit of the COP-28 on December 1, Modi said in a statement that India has always laid emphasis on climate action while pursuing social and economic development.

He emphasised that during India's G20 Presidency, climate was high on New Delhi's priority list, adding numerous concrete steps on climate action and sustainable development were part of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration. "COP28 will also provide an opportunity to review progress made under the Paris Agreement, and chart a path for future course on climate action," he said.

"India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action. Our achievements in different sectors like renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, energy conservation, Mission LiFE are testament to the commitment of our people towards mother Earth," Modi noted. (end)

