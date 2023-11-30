Leaving Gaza sweet for Hamas soldiers

(MENAFN) The management of United States Leader Joe Biden is allegedly looking for a solution of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza parallel to what Leader Ronald Reagan forced on Israel throughout the 1982 siege of Beirut.



Reagan stressed then Israeli Premier Menachem Begin into stopping the bombing of the Lebanese capital. The United States-arbitrated treaty included repositioning thousands of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) soldiers from the Israeli neighbor to different countries.

The Wall Street Journal stated on Wednesday that Washington is debating a parallel procedure for Gaza with the Israelis.



Beneath the suggestion, thousands of soldiers of the Palestinian army team Hamas would be permitted to departure from the overwhelmed reserve. The newspaper did not straight feature the thought to the United States, branding it part of “evolving Israeli and American talks about who will run Gaza” after the aggressions are done.





An enforced exclusion would weaken the team`s strength base in the area. The feasibility of the thought stays questionable, the statement also declared. “I don’t see them as rational as the PLO was,” an Israeli representative informed WSJ. “It’s a more religious, jihadistic organization connected to the ideas of Iran.”



Israel assisted Hamas attain strength, viewing it as a helpful counterweight to the earthly PLO as well as its political wing Fatah, which presently manages the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the West Bank. Under Premier Benjamin Netanyahu the strategy, which was not openly recognized, “was to treat the Palestinian Authority as a burden and Hamas as an asset,” based on the Times of Israel.





