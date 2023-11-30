-->


Jordan, Kyrgyzstan Strengthen Ties With Visa Waiver Agreement


11/30/2023 7:26:16 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 30 (Petra) -- Majid Qatarneh, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Diplomatic and Expatriate Affairs, and Azamat Karagulov, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyzstan Republic to Kuwait, signed an agreement on Wednesday for reciprocal exemption from visa requirements for individuals holding diplomatic and service passports.
During their meeting, Qatarneh and Karagulov engaged in discussions about the bilateral relations and explored avenues to expand cooperation across various fields.

