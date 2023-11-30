Agreement On Unforeseen Situations On Azerbaijani-Russian Border Approved - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving
the "Agreement between the State Customs Committee of the Republic
of Azerbaijan and the Federal Customs Service of the Russian
Federation on cooperation in the field of prevention and
liquidation of consequences of unforeseen circumstances at highway
checkpoints on the Azerbaijani-Russian state border".
