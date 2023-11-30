Azerbaijan To Apply Efforts For Developing Green Economy In Liberated Lands - Agency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Azerbaijani
Economic Zones Development Agency will make all efforts to ensure
the development of 'green' economy in the territories of Azerbaijan
liberated from Armenian occupation, said Chairman of the Board of
the agency Elshad Nuriyev during the 'Top of Industrial Safety
2023' event held in Baku, Trend reports.
Nuriyev also emphasized the need to ensure the safety of
industrial zones with the help of locals and modern
technologies.
Recently, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Samir Valiyev
said that a green energy strategy for Azerbaijan's liberated
territories has been created in collaboration with Japanese
specialists.
He said that according to initial research, the technical
potential of solar energy in Gubadli, Zangilan, Jabrayil, and
Fuzuli districts exceeds 7,200 MW.
"The technical potential of wind energy in Lachin and Kalbajar
is estimated at 2,000 MW," Valiyev said at the time.
He also stated that renewable energy capacity accounts for 1,688
MW, or around 20 percent of total power generation in Azerbaijan.
According to the deputy minister, this figure is predicted to rise
to 30 percent by 2030.
