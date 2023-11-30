Azerbaijan To Apply Efforts For Developing Green Economy In Liberated Lands - Agency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Azerbaijani Economic Zones Development Agency will make all efforts to ensure the development of 'green' economy in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, said Chairman of the Board of the agency Elshad Nuriyev during the 'Top of Industrial Safety 2023' event held in Baku, Trend reports.

Nuriyev also emphasized the need to ensure the safety of industrial zones with the help of locals and modern technologies.

Recently, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Samir Valiyev said that a green energy strategy for Azerbaijan's liberated territories has been created in collaboration with Japanese specialists.

He said that according to initial research, the technical potential of solar energy in Gubadli, Zangilan, Jabrayil, and Fuzuli districts exceeds 7,200 MW.

"The technical potential of wind energy in Lachin and Kalbajar is estimated at 2,000 MW," Valiyev said at the time.

He also stated that renewable energy capacity accounts for 1,688 MW, or around 20 percent of total power generation in Azerbaijan. According to the deputy minister, this figure is predicted to rise to 30 percent by 2030.

