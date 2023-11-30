Yarmouk University Graduates Qualify For Arab Youth Hackathon Finals

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Nov. 30 (Petra) -- A team of enterprising graduates, mentored by the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Yarmouk University, has successfully advanced to the finals of the Arab Youth Hackathon, to be held in Dubai.Competing amidst a pool of 42 teams representing various Jordanian universities and burgeoning youth-led enterprises, Yarmouk University secured its position among the top three teams chosen to represent Jordan at the hackathon.The university's distinguished team, comprising graduates from the Al-Hajjawi College of Engineering Technology, presented their groundbreaking project titled "Porous Tile." This innovative initiative stands as a hallmark idea addressing critical issues surrounding water scarcity and the irregular flow of surface water during rainfall. Moreover, it aims to create safe pedestrian pathways while simultaneously facilitating water storage.Highlighted in the university's statement on Thursday was the project's exceptional alignment with criteria related to innovation, sustainability, and social impact. This project exemplifies a viable solution towards employing technological advancements to aid Arab communities confronting multifaceted challenges attributed to climate change.