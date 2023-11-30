Mugham Center Hosts Literary And Musical Evening

The International Mugham Center hosted a literary and musical
evening İncə sənət, which united poetry, prose, music, and
painting.
At the opening, guests were presented with paintings by Mehriban
Shamsaddinskaya from the Mood series, reflecting the changeable
mood of women, Azernews reports.
Beautiful and talented women shared with the audience their
creative samples and sincere feelings for art. Graduates of the
Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory Nazkhanim Dadashova (piano),
Honoured Artist Jayla Seidova (violin), writer and poet, Head of
Public Program at YARAT Contemporary Art Organisation Ulviya
Akhundova (poetry/prose), Nigar Jafarova and Gulsum Khalilova
(soprano), and Elnara Mamedova (bass guitar) brought the warmest
colours and emotions to the cold autumn evening.
The concert program featured works by European and Azerbaijani
composers. The performances were met with a standing ovation.
Note that Mugham Centre has also successfully implemented
multiple cultural projects aimed at promoting national music, such
as "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets",
"Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.
The long-standing cooperative relations between the Mugham
Centre and international partners are a solid basis for expanding
the scope of international cultural ties.
For several years, the International Mugham Centre has
successfully cooperated with Hungary.
For the first time, the sides expressed their readiness for
cooperation when the International Mugham Centre and the Hungarian
Cultural Heritage signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.
The memorandum contributes to the expansion of cultural ties
between the countries and the promotion of Mugham art and
Azerbaijani music.
A memorandum of cooperation signed between the International
Mugham Centre and the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan is another
step in expanding international ties.
The Centre also takes important steps towards bolstering
cultural cooperation with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan,
Morocco, and other countries.