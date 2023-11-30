Mugham Center Hosts Literary And Musical Evening

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The International Mugham Center hosted a literary and musical evening İncə sənət, which united poetry, prose, music, and painting.

At the opening, guests were presented with paintings by Mehriban Shamsaddinskaya from the Mood series, reflecting the changeable mood of women, Azernews reports.

Beautiful and talented women shared with the audience their creative samples and sincere feelings for art. Graduates of the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory Nazkhanim Dadashova (piano), Honoured Artist Jayla Seidova (violin), writer and poet, Head of Public Program at YARAT Contemporary Art Organisation Ulviya Akhundova (poetry/prose), Nigar Jafarova and Gulsum Khalilova (soprano), and Elnara Mamedova (bass guitar) brought the warmest colours and emotions to the cold autumn evening.

The concert program featured works by European and Azerbaijani composers. The performances were met with a standing ovation.

Note that Mugham Centre has also successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promoting national music, such as "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

The long-standing cooperative relations between the Mugham Centre and international partners are a solid basis for expanding the scope of international cultural ties.

For several years, the International Mugham Centre has successfully cooperated with Hungary.

For the first time, the sides expressed their readiness for cooperation when the International Mugham Centre and the Hungarian Cultural Heritage signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.

The memorandum contributes to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of Mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

A memorandum of cooperation signed between the International Mugham Centre and the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan is another step in expanding international ties.

The Centre also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural cooperation with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.