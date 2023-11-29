Combined Arms Army Held Computer-Assisted Command And Staff Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the combat training plan of the Combined Arms Army for 2023, computer-assisted Command and Staff Exercises were held in the area and in the Simulation Center with subordinate formations and units, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

At the first stage of the command and staff exercises, units were brought to different levels of combat readiness, put on alert, and withdrawn to assembly areas.

Based on the task received from the high command, operations planning was started, and activities in accordance with the military decision-making process were carried out in order to make the optimal decision in the stationed field and stationary battle control points.

The reconnaissance readiness of the battlefield of the area where the operations are planned was conducted by the headquarters, and the gravity centres of the enemy and units were determined.

The preparation of operational plans for military units, the delivery of relevant orders, and the delivery of information to units through modern technical means for unit management and the destruction of detected air enemy targets were worked out.

In the course of the exercises, visual observation and aerial reconnaissance were carried out by special forces units, and the combat positions of the imaginary enemy and important facilities in the near depth were evaluated. The received intelligence information was analysed and delivered to the headquarters of the units so that they could move quickly and accurately towards the target on the battlefield.

According to the combat order received from the higher headquarters, the tank and mechanised units carried out the task of attacking the area where the imaginary enemy was stationed. The main focus was on the capture of heights that could see the approaches to the enemy's supply routes and reserves.

The second stage of the exercises was held by executing on computers in the Simulation Center in order to observe the possibility of implementing the decisions made by the headquarters in the area, the ability of the commanders to manage their subordinate units on the battlefield, the effective use of fire-support means, and the organisation of comprehensive support at all stages of the battle.

At the end of the exercises, in which the goals were achieved due to the joint activity of various types of troops, the level of readiness of the headquarters for combat and planning operations was highly evaluated.

