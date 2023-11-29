Combined Arms Army Held Computer-Assisted Command And Staff Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the combat training plan of the Combined Arms Army
for 2023, computer-assisted Command and Staff Exercises were held
in the area and in the Simulation Center with subordinate
formations and units, Azernews reports, citing the Defence
Ministry.
At the first stage of the command and staff exercises, units
were brought to different levels of combat readiness, put on alert,
and withdrawn to assembly areas.
Based on the task received from the high command, operations
planning was started, and activities in accordance with the
military decision-making process were carried out in order to make
the optimal decision in the stationed field and stationary battle
control points.
The reconnaissance readiness of the battlefield of the area where
the operations are planned was conducted by the headquarters, and
the gravity centres of the enemy and units were determined.
The preparation of operational plans for military units, the
delivery of relevant orders, and the delivery of information to
units through modern technical means for unit management and the
destruction of detected air enemy targets were worked out.
In the course of the exercises, visual observation and aerial
reconnaissance were carried out by special forces units, and the
combat positions of the imaginary enemy and important facilities in
the near depth were evaluated. The received intelligence
information was analysed and delivered to the headquarters of the
units so that they could move quickly and accurately towards the
target on the battlefield.
According to the combat order received from the higher
headquarters, the tank and mechanised units carried out the task of
attacking the area where the imaginary enemy was stationed. The
main focus was on the capture of heights that could see the
approaches to the enemy's supply routes and reserves.
The second stage of the exercises was held by executing on
computers in the Simulation Center in order to observe the
possibility of implementing the decisions made by the headquarters
in the area, the ability of the commanders to manage their
subordinate units on the battlefield, the effective use of
fire-support means, and the organisation of comprehensive support
at all stages of the battle.
At the end of the exercises, in which the goals were achieved
due to the joint activity of various types of troops, the level of
readiness of the headquarters for combat and planning operations
was highly evaluated.
