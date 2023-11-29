Kuwait's Amb. To Italy Lauds Efforts Of Kuwaiti Charities Across Globe

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti charities play an integral role in providing assistance to those in need spreading through such actions the true message of Islam, said Kuwait Ambassador to Italy Nasser Al-Qahtani on Wednesday.

In a statement obtained by KUNA, Ambassador Al-Qahtani commended the opening of a new Masjid and Islamic center in the Island of Sicily last Friday, affirming that Kuwait was always on the forefront on assisting Muslims worldwide.

He affirmed that such actions was part of the Kuwaiti national identity, which sought the betterment of the whole world.

First Secretary at the Kuwaiti Embassy Hamad Al-Turkait attended the opening of the new Masjid and Islamic center in Sicily, which was sponsored by Kuwaiti's International Mercy Society.

Islamic societies and charities operating in Italy as well as several Italian officials attended the event. (end)

