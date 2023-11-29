Qatari, German Leaders Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional, Int'l Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the German President Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed, on Wednesday, bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them, in addition the most prominent current regional and international issues.

The Qatari Amiri Diwan said in a statement that the discussions session held at the Amiri Diwan also delved into "the most prominent current regional and international issues and developments, most notably the ongoing crisis in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories."

Sheikh Tamim stressed "the importance of reaching a permanent ceasefire, protecting civilians, delivering humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza Strip, and finding solutions that guarantee the establishment of two states in accordance with international and UN resolutions."

Furthermore, Sheikh Tamim and the German President, who arrived earlier in Doha, tackled cooperation in the investment and energy sectors. (end)

