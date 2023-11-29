Generali Hong Kong Recognized At The Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2023

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 29 November 2023 - Generali Hong Kong has been recognized at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2023. The company received Top 3 Finalists awards in two categories: "Excellence in ESG and Sustainability Award" and the "Outstanding Equal Opportunity Employer Award".





The "Excellence in ESG and Sustainability Award" acknowledges Generali Hong Kong's continuous efforts in incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its operations, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable business practices. Receiving the "Outstanding Equal Opportunity Employer Award" further showcases the company's dedication to creating a workplace that promotes diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities to all employees.



Ms. Cecilia Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Generali Hong Kong , said, "We are honored to receive these awards from the Hong Kong Insurance Awards. This serves as a testament to our continuous efforts in prioritizing sustainability in our business and equal opportunities in our workplace. Generali Hong Kong will continue to uphold our commitment to being a Lifetime Partner to our customers and the community, and we are proud that our endeavors have been recognized."



At Generali, sustainability is a strategic necessity. This conviction is the origin of its strategy: to act as a responsible insurer, investor, employer, and citizen for the common good, with the aim of building a more resilient and just society. Generali Hong Kong actively fosters societal resilience and equity, integrating sustainability into its core business operations and processes.



The Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2023, co-organized by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers and South China Morning Post, is one of the most reputable awards in Hong Kong's insurance industry. It honours industry practitioners for their top-notch performance across various categories.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Generali Hong Kong In 1981, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. was first registered as an authorised insurer in Hong Kong, with the business extending into the life insurance sector in 2016 with Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited. With a combination of local knowledge and Generali Group's global expertise, we develop unique and innovative life insurance, general insurance, specialty insurance, and employee benefits solutions to meet the needs of our customers. About Generali Group Generali is one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers, Established in 1831, it is present in over 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of € 81.5 billion in 2022, With 82,000 employees serving 68 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America, At the heart of Generali's strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalised solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalised global distribution capabilities, The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.

