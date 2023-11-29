Nuwave Garages Brings Industrial-Grade Epoxy Floors To Denver Homes And Businesses

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) NuWave Garages, a locally owned small business serving Denver, Colorado, and surrounding areas, specializes in installing residential and commercial epoxy floor coatings that can withstand heavy demands. Whether in garages, basements, patios, workshops, or medical facilities, NuWave applies high-performance poly aspartic floors with unrivaled durability.



From quotation to installation, NuWave guides clients through each step to transform ordinary concrete into stunning flooring that endures heavy foot traffic, chemicals, temperature swings, and physical abuse without chipping, peeling, or losing its like-new sheen. With limitless custom colors and designs, NuWave epoxy floors reimagine dull spaces with boundless possibilities.



Before applying a high-gloss, UV-stable finish, every poly aspartic epoxy floor installed by NuWave is treated to a comprehensive preparation process, including deep cleaning, crack repair, priming, and more. These nonporous floors are easily cleaned, resistant to hot tire pickup, non-yellowing, and have low odor during application. All installations come backed by a lifetime warranty on labor.



While mainly serving the Denver metro area and Northern Colorado, NuWave provides free quotes and travels statewide for commercial epoxy projects. With competitive pricing and a dedication to customer service, the company has quickly earned a reputation for quality.



Homeowners and business owners interested in upgrading their existing floors with durable, stunning epoxy coatings can call 720-404-9547 or visit the NuWave Garages website.



About NuWave Garages: NuWave Garages is a family-owned epoxy flooring company that takes pride in its work and strives to be the easiest company for customers to work with. They offer industrial-grade epoxy floorings in residential and commercial settings across the greater Denver/Metro and Northern Colorado areas, including garages, patios, basements, and more. As a local small business, NuWave Garages is committed to providing quality craftsmanship and excellent customer service from quote to installation.



