Number Of Residents Back To Their Native Lands In Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29.
In accordance
with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to
the restored city of Lachin continue, Trend reports.
Another group of citizens was sent from the Gobu Park 3
residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on November
29. At this stage, another 17 families (63 people) moved to the
city of Lachin.
The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once
lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of
instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian
occupation. Lachin residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed
gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the
lands from occupation.
Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachin
has been provided for 363 families - 1389 people.
