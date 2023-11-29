Viburnum Shrub Planted In Front Of European Parliament As Sign Of Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A viburnum shrub has been planted in front of the European Parliament as a sign of support for Ukraine.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“I thank European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and European Parliament member Petras Austrevicius for the initiative to plant a viburnum shrub in front of the European Parliament,” the speaker said, noting that this this is one of the symbols of Ukraine.

According to him, that demonstrates“a deep respect for the history, culture and values of the Ukrainian nation”.

“May this viburnum grow as strong as the will of the Ukrainian people. May it become a light and a hope for all those who work to build a real, democratic and European future,” Stefanchuk posted.

As reported by Ukrinform, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk is paying

a working visit to Brussels on November 27-30.