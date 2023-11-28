AVEVA To Showcase Crucial Role Of Digitalization In Expediting Industrial Decarbonization At COP28

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

At COP28, AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software driving digital transformation and sustainability, will demonstrate how leveraging data in a connected industrial ecosystem can hasten the path to a sustainable future.

As a gold sponsor of the International Chamber of Commerce pavilion within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Blue Zone in Dubai, UAE, AVEVA aims to bridge the gap between developed and developing economies.

AVEVA's executives will highlight how digital solutions can minimize CO2 emissions from existing industrial infrastructure while maximizing value chain efficiency, leading to tangible cost savings that can be reinvested in clean technologies.

Leading AVEVA's delegation at COP28 is CEO Caspar Herzberg, along with Global Sustainability Head Lisa Wee, Senior Vice President and Head of PI System Business Harpreet Gulati, Senior Vice President and EMEA Head Evgeny Fedotov, and Vice President MEA Nayef Bou Chaaya.

“The world must aggressively reduce waste,” emphasized AVEVA CEO Caspar Herzberg.“The industrial sector accounts for a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions. Our clients consistently demonstrate that digitalization enables industrial companies to achieve measurable carbon reductions, including in traditionally energy-intensive industries. At AVEVA, we are committed to accelerating low-carbon innovation, driving circularity across the value chain, and enhancing efficiency. We aspire for our software to transform how industries operate and design, accelerating climate action and mitigating inequality. Collaborating with businesses, governments, and civil society leaders at COP is essential to building forward-thinking, collaborative solutions that can accelerate climate action worldwide.”

AVEVA Senior Vice President and EMEA Head Evgeny Fedotov added,“Collaboration is crucial for fostering efficient global value chains, and collective action is similarly essential for driving decarbonization. This is why we are eager to participate in the COP28 dialogue to advance necessary and inclusive climate progress by bridging international communities.

“As a driving force for a more sustainable world, COP28 serves as a pivotal moment for the world to assess its progress on the Paris Agreement. We are thrilled to engage with world leaders, governments, and our technology counterparts to stimulate insightful discussions on how we can collectively accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.”

AVEVA Vice President MEA Nayef Bou Chaaya stated,“While AVEVA assists industrial clients in optimizing their existing processes and operations, we also drive innovation by opening up new industry frontiers that leverage emerging green technologies. Our software empowers teams with connected insights, enabling them to make the best decisions at speed, ensuring resilience and efficiency, and driving sustainable success. The positive impact our solutions bring to our customers presents our single greatest opportunity to make a difference in the world.”

AVEVA Head of Global Sustainability Lisa Wee remarked,“At AVEVA, we strive to be a leader in the fight against climate change. We have already reduced our scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 93%, and we are actively working to minimize the environmental impact of our value chain. We have made significant progress in delivering solutions that are low carbon by design and have built-in capabilities to empower industries to decarbonize, drive circularity, and adapt to the effects of global warming.”

“Exchanging insights and forming partnerships with forward-thinking businesses, governments, and civil society leaders is critical to identifying solutions that can amplify the scale and scope of climate action worldwide. COP28 serves as an ideal platform for these discussions, bringing together a diverse range of stakeholders alongside key national and international policymakers who can actively contribute to our collective decarbonization efforts.”

AVEVA Senior Vice President and Head of PI System Business Harpreet Gulati highlighted,“Harnessing the potential of green hydrogen could avert up to 80 gigatons of cumulative CO2 emissions by 2050, contributing up to 20% of the total abatement required to achieve a net-zero economy. The hydrogen sector will necessitate a new transportation, distribution, and regulatory approach to operate effectively as an alternative fuel. By combining this with the latest digital twin and AI-enhanced capabilities, industries can uncover innovative pathways to enhance efficiency and decarbonize.”

Through its participation at COP28, AVEVA reaffirms its commitment to accelerating industrial decarbonization and fostering a sustainable future for all.