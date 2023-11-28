Qatar Reads' Fables In Fashion Exhibition Captivates Audience At M7

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Expanding on the yearly reading campaign - One Book, One Doha, Qatar Reads with its Fables in Fashion exhibition is transporting audiences into a futuristic exploration of literary and artistic brilliance. For Fables in Fashion, local artists were invited to translate their understanding from selected book for this year, Hayy Bin Yaqdhan, into an art.

The exhibition ongoing at M7 Gallery 2 in Msheireb Downtown Doha aims to highlight how reading can fuel the creativity of individuals. This futuristic event highlights to the visitor how a book that has been written over 800 years ago is still relevant in our current society.



Katara Traditional Dhow Festival kicks off today

Jannah Palestine Charitable exhibition to end tomorrow

Lusail Museum: 'A local museum with international voice' Qatar sends over 30 tonnes of aid to Egypt for Palestinians in Gaza

Read Also

On until December 2, 2023, the exhibition, curated by the collaborative efforts of Qatar Reads and visionary artists, transcends the boundaries of time. With over 60 artworks on display and 20 artists, each artist has contributed a unique perspective to the overarching theme, creating a harmonious convergence of artistry and literary heritage.

Among the distinguished contributors is Abdulrahman Al Muftah, whose interpretation of the story manifests through a play of lights and colors. Wadha Al Adbah, on the other hand, transformed her original canvas painting onto clothing items. Meanwhile, Doaa Emam designed a futuristic exhibition inspired by the story of Hayy Bin Yaqdhan. Ideas like this and many more are present at the exhibition.

The exhibition features a dedicated corner addressing the Palestinian cause. The selected book for the year 2024 will be "Men in the Sun" by renowned Palestinian writer, Ghassan Kanafani. As such, artists have also made their contributions to shedding a light on this literary masterpiece in anticipation of the upcoming year.

"Fables in Fashion" invites visitors to embark on a journey through time, exploring the convergence of ancient tales and contemporary artistry. This dynamic exhibition serves as a testament to the enduring power of literature and the boundless creativity of local artists.

Qatar Reads' support network Ministry of Culture is contributing artworks and facilitating enlightening workshops for Fables in Fashion. Meanwhile its key partner M7 is the perfect art-themed location for this event.