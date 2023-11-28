US will accelerate giving back stolen antiques to India

(MENAFN) In a significant development reflecting the commitment to preserving cultural heritage, India is poised to sign a groundbreaking agreement with the United States to expedite the return of precious stolen artifacts. The move comes as part of New Delhi's persistent efforts to reclaim its national heritage from foreign shores, as reported by The Indian Express on Monday. The anticipated Cultural Property Agreement (CPA) is expected to pave the way for the voluntary return of pilfered items by the United States, marking a collaborative effort to combat the illegal trafficking of cultural property.



A spokesperson from the United States Embassy in New Delhi expressed eagerness to finalize the bilateral CPA, emphasizing its potential to curb the illicit trade of cultural artifacts. The embassy has been actively collaborating with India's Ministry of Culture and the Indian Embassy in Washington to safeguard and repatriate stolen items. Once the pact is officially signed, the United States commits to intercepting smuggled goods at its borders and facilitating their expeditious return to India, according to Govind Mohan, India's culture secretary. The anticipated timeframe for the agreement to come into effect is a matter of months.



Currently, the process for repatriating stolen Indian artifacts from foreign countries involves establishing their provenance through documents. These documents are then verified by officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the host country. However, this process lacks a fixed timeline, often resulting in considerable delays. The forthcoming agreement aims to streamline this process, enabling a more efficient and prompt return of stolen cultural treasures.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a driving force behind the government's mission to reclaim stolen antiques. Since the ascent of the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in 2014, more than 400 smuggled or stolen antiques, including religious idols, have been successfully returned to India from the United States. This bilateral initiative underscores the shared commitment of both nations to preserve and protect cultural heritage, setting a precedent for enhanced collaboration in addressing the global challenge of illicit trafficking of valuable artifacts.





