Ukraine Green Recovery Conference Kicks Off In Vilnius

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A four-day high-level international conference dedicated to the green restoration of Ukraine begins on Tuesday in the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius.

The event, organized by the European Commission, is aimed at assessing future challenges and discussing with Ukrainian politicians, mayors, and business representatives the strategy and specific solutions that underlie the "green" reconstruction and recovery of the country, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginius Sinkevičius, who will represent the Commission at the conference, emphasizes the EU's commitment to continue cooperation with Ukraine and help it in its sustainable reconstruction efforts.

The organizers of the event emphasize that, in addition to supporting Ukraine's European integration, sustainable recovery and reconstruction are important guarantors of Ukraine's prosperity, resource autonomy and the quality of life of Ukrainians in the post-war period.

The conference aims to offer key stakeholders a holistic approach to the "green" recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.

As part of the hybrid political segment of the event, the first concrete results of the PHOENIX initiative, launched by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in February 2023, will be presented.

The PHOENIX program aims to assist Ukraine in planning reconstruction, support the government in developing climate neutral strategies, exchange knowledge in managing a "green" smart city and practices in the field of sustainable development and climate neutrality.

As part of the business segment, already applicable solutions in "green" reconstruction will be presented, systemic obstacles to the deployment of the circular and "green" economy will be discussed, and business relations between enterprises from the EU and Ukraine will be strengthened.

As reported, the total damage caused by the Russian war of aggression to the environment and ecological infrastructure has already exceeded EUR 52 billion.

Ukraine is the world's most mined country. Some 497 water management facilities were damaged or destroyed in the country. Losses of more than EUR 1.4 billion euros were documented in the forestry sector alone. 20% of protected areas of Ukraine are under threat, while the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP became the worst man-made disaster since the Chornobyl NPP accident in 1986 and led to extraordinary consequences for natural resources and the population, the European Commission emphasizes.