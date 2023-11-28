IILM University, Gurugram Empowers Faculty With ATAL Sponsored Faculty Development Programme On ''Data Analysis And Its Applications''

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, November 28, 2023: Demonstrating its unparalleled commitment to teacher training and upskilling, IILM University, Gurugram, successfully organised a week-long AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) sponsored Faculty Development Programme on Data Analysis & its Applications



This technical FDP, funded and initiated by AICTE Training and Learning Academy, aimed to equip faculties and researchers with the latest technological advancements. The programme was meticulously designed to empower faculties, researchers, and industry practitioners in the fields of management, engineering, and social sciences. It also fostered a deeper understanding of data science concepts and their expansive applications with insightful sessions.



These sessions delved deeper into a host of contemporary topics related to data analysis & visualisation using Python; Machine learning; Structured equation modelling; principal component & factor analysis; data clustering & clustering algorithms, Reliability. It also covered real-time applications of data science in biomedical science & healthcare.



''The resounding success of the Faculty Development Programme stands as a testament to IILM University's dedication to cultivating an environment that promotes cutting-edge learning and research. We are committed to bridging the gap between academia and industry, empowering faculties, and researchers to embrace the evolving challenges and opportunities in dynamic fields like data science and preparing students for Industry 4.0,'' said Prof. (Dr.) Sujata Shahi, Vice Chancellor, IILM University, Gurugram.



Dr. Arvind Chaturvedi, Pro-VC, IILM University expressed his hope to see this FDP evolve into a major International conference, emphasising the potential for collaboration between IILM and industry to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and solutions in data analytics.



The programme nurtured participants' understanding of advanced data analysis technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning (DL). To achieve the desired learning outcomes, the pedagogy combined classroom lectures with hands-on sessions on Python programming. Case studies were also used for experiential learning.



Furthermore, the participants were also offered additional materials like handouts and demonstration videos to optimise their learning process.



Echoing the views of Prof. (Dr.) Sujata Shahi, Mr. Sameer Rai, Data Science Specialist at Tredence Inc., said, ''India has established itself as a technology hub and is well-positioned to play a crucial role in shaping the future of data analytics. With a thriving IT ecosystem and the increasing integration of data-driven decision-making across industries, the country offers immense opportunities for growth and innovation.''



''Data analysts, data engineers, and data scientists are highly sought after in today's job market across diverse sectors, including finance, healthcare, e-commerce, and more. Their expertise in navigating the data labyrinth makes them valuable resources to drive business growth and unlock a world of endless possibilities,'' said Dr. Manisha Joshi, Co-ordinator of ATAL FDP.



The unique initiative also witnessed contributions from distinguished resource persons, including Dr Saurabh Aggarwal, Professor of Machine Learning & Data Analytics at HBTI, Kanpur; Mr Sameer Rai, Data Science Specialist at Tredence Inc.; Dr Lalit Kumar, Faculty & Data Science Analyst at IILM University; Dr Moonis Shakeel, Professor of Economics at Jamia Millia Islamia, Dr Shandar Ahmad, Professor, JNU, New Delhi & among others.





About IILM University



The IILM Educational group was founded by Ram Krishnan and Sons Charitable Trust in 1993. With more than 28 years of experience in training future entrepreneurs and leaders, it has emerged as one of the distinguished universities in Delhi NCR. The university has been set up under The Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Act, 2018 (Haryana Act No. 10 of 2018).



It is located in Sector 53 Gurugram, with a built-up area of over 1.5 lac sq feet known for its state-of-the-art facilities. The educational group has another campus in Greater Noida that was recognised as a University on June 3, 2022, under the Uttar Pradesh Private University (Amendment) Act 2022, which focuses on fields such as Computer Science and Engineering, Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship. It is located at 16-18 Knowledge Park II Greater Noida, with a built-up area of over 26 acres.

