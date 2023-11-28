Baku Hosts Int'l Workshop On Mine Action: Innovations And Best Practices (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The II
International Workshop on "Mine action: innovations and best
practices" has started in Baku, Trend reports.
The goal of this two-day workshop is to promote global awareness
of Azerbaijan's existing mine problem, to present breakthrough
technology in the field of humanitarian de-mining, and to establish
international relationships in this area.
The workshop organized by Azerbaijan includes over 100
representatives from international organizations, operational and
manufacturing companies engaged in de-mining activities from 25
countries around the world, official government officials, as well
as representatives of state structures and the diplomatic corps
accredited in Azerbaijan.
The Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for
Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov delivered an opening speech at
the workshop, informing participants about the scale of the mine
problem in the country.
Mines and explosive remnants of war, he said, continue to pose
major difficulties to the sustainable development of freed
territory, people's well-being, and the environment.
Suleymanov urged for increased cooperation in this sector, the
exchange of information and experience, and global collaboration to
achieve a world free of mines.
Rufat Mammadov, Chief of Staff at Azerbaijan's Cabinet of
Ministers, emphasized the relevance of the technical workshop in
terms of examining the capabilities of international demining
institutions, evaluating experience and outcomes in this sector,
overcoming problems, and boosting partnership.
Speaking at the occasion, UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka
Andreeva emphasized that innovative approaches to identifying
long-term solutions to mine threats, efficient use of technology,
and the exchange of advanced experiences among mine-affected
nations are critical.
She stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and
international assistance in combating the mine danger in Azerbaijan
as precondition for long-term prosperity and peace.
The official opening of the 2nd International Technical Workshop
on "Mine threat" within a European Union-funded project implemented
in collaboration with the UN Development Program, ANAMA, the
International Eurasia Press Fund, and non-governmental organization
MAG (Mines Advisory Group) was followed by a certificate award
ceremony for members of Azerbaijan's first women's de-mining
group.
The workshop, which included representatives from local and
foreign government structures as well as international
organizations, included panel discussions on the most recent
innovations in the process of researching territories, the
environmental impact of mine threats and demining, information
management, and the use of modern technologies in informing about
explosive hazards.
An exhibition of items from operating structures and
manufacturing enterprises is on display as part of the event.
The program will continue on the second day with relevant
presentations and panel discussions from participating groups.
