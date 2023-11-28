Iranian Currency Rates For November 28

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 28, Trend reports. According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 11 decreased in price compared to November 27. According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,937 rials.

Currency Rial on November 28 Rial on November 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,969 52,938 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,668 47,590 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,021 4,020 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,935 3,920 1 Danish krone DKK 6,162 6,163 1 Indian rupee INR 504 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,163 135,937 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,892 14,717 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,208 28,105 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,391 5,391 1 Omani rial OMR 109,096 109,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,803 30,791 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,570 25,526 1 South African rand ZAR 2,243 2,236 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,453 1,456 1 Russian ruble RUB 472 470 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,707 27,652 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,396 31,349 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,094 38,125 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,276 1,279 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,477 31,482 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,715 8,720 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,894 5,877 100 Thai baths THB 119,659 118,889 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,966 8,967 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,295 32,211 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,937 45,918 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,141 9,147 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,508 15,483 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,712 2,695 1 Afghan afghani AFN 604 604 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,713 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,703 75,770 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,848 3,851 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 458,014 rials and the price of $1 is 418,761 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,377 rials, and the price of $1 is 380,692 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 549,000–552,000 rials.

