Iranian Currency Rates For November 28


11/28/2023 1:09:40 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 28, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 11 decreased in price compared to November 27.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,937 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 28

Rial on November 27

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,969

52,938

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,668

47,590

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,021

4,020

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,935

3,920

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,162

6,163

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,163

135,937

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,892

14,717

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,208

28,105

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,391

5,391

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,096

109,093

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,803

30,791

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,570

25,526

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,243

2,236

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,453

1,456

1 Russian ruble

RUB

472

470

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,707

27,652

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,396

31,349

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,094

38,125

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,276

1,279

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,477

31,482

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,715

8,720

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,894

5,877

100 Thai baths

THB

119,659

118,889

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,966

8,967

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,295

32,211

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,937

45,918

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,141

9,147

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,508

15,483

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,712

2,695

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

604

604

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,713

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,703

75,770

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,848

3,851

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,989

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 458,014 rials and the price of $1 is 418,761 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,377 rials, and the price of $1 is 380,692 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 549,000–552,000 rials.

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

