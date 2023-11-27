Yemen Says Hijacked Israel-Linked Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Aden Released

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ADEN, Nov 28 (NNN-SABA) – An Israel-linked commercial oil tanker, seized by unknown attackers off the coast of Aden, has been released, a senior official from the Yemeni government's Coast Guard Forces said, yesterday.

Khaled Al-Qumali, head of the Coast Guard Forces, said, the U.S. Navy intervened to stop the hijacking of the commercial ship, Central Park, on Sunday, and led to the release of the ship and the capture of the pirates responsible for the hijacking.

No casualties were reported, and all the ship's 22 crew members of various nationalities were rescued, he said.

On Sunday, the Liberian-flagged Central Park, which is managed by a Britain-based ship management firm, owned by Israel's Ofer family, was intercepted by unknown attackers, suspected of belonging to the Yemeni Houthi militia, according to an official.

The U.S. destroyer, USS Mason, part of the Dwight D Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, responded to a distress call from the tanker and demanded the release of the ship, after which two ballistic missiles were launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, early yesterday morning and fell into the Gulf of Aden, about 10 nautical miles from the ship, the U.S. military reported.

The incident followed another high-profile seizure in the region. On Nov 19, the Houthi group claimed to have captured an“Israeli cargo ship” in the Red Sea.

The Houthi group linked their action to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.– NNN-SABA