Ecuador's New President Introduces Cabinet In First Official Photo

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) QUITO, Nov 27 (NNN-PRENSA LATINA) – Ecuador's President, Daniel Noboa, unveiled his ministerial cabinet yesterday, with the first official photo of his work team, three days after assuming power for a short 18-month term.

The cabinet“is mostly made up of women and young people, who head strategic departments of the State,” said a press release issued by the General Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency.

The president took the official photo wearing the presidential sash, beside 24 ministers at Carondelet Palace, the seat of government, in the capital, Quito, it said.

It said that Minister of Women and Human Rights, Arianna Tanca, and Minister of Telecommunications and Information Society, Cesar Martin Moreno, joined the cabinet by executive decree.

In the coming days, Noboa will appoint Juan Carlos Vega as Minister of Economy and Finance, who has already been participating in government meetings with multilateral organisations.

Noboa will finish the mandate of his predecessor, Guillermo Lasso, who dissolved the National Assembly in May, that gave way to early elections amid a political crisis.

According to the president, he has been gradually putting together his team to carry out a road map that will prioritise the reduction of criminal violence and poverty, and employment improvement.– NNN-PRENSA LATINA

