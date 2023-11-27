Jordan's Taekwondo Team Sets Out For Grand Prix Championship In Manchester

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 27 (Petra) -- The Jordanian national Taekwondo team Monday embarked on their journey from Amman to Manchester, England, where they are set to compete in the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final 2023. The championship is slated to take place on December 2nd and 3rd.Representing Jordan in this highly anticipated tournament are four skilled athletes: Saleh Sharbati, Zaid Mustafa, Zaid Halawani, and Juliana Sadiq. Under the guidance of the esteemed head coach, Fares Al-Assaf, the team is poised to showcase their prowess on the international stage.The primary objective for the national team members is to deliver remarkable performances in the championship, significantly bolstering their prospects of securing coveted spots for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.