Macsonik Software Is Delighted To Announce The Launch Of The Godaddy Email Backup Tool

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MacSonik Software, San Jose, California, November 7, 2023.-MacSonik Software is a premium name among IT services. It provides a wide range of software for Cloud Migration, Email Backup, and File Conversion for Mac users. This time again, MacSonik Software has launched an advanced tool GoDaddy Email Backup Tool that facilitates backup and migration of complete GoDaddy Mailbox data. It will be an excellent utility among the users for its prominent features.

MacSonik Software is a trusted and one of the best software providers for File Conversion and Email backup for Mac users. It prominently deals with managing emails of different email clients on a Mac Operating System. These services ease the workload of users and help them to convert, migrate, and view emails of various email clients on a Mac OS. We are happy to add one more premium utility i.e.,. GoDaddy Email Backup Tool, to our File Management category. This product is an ideal solution to back up and migrate Go Daddy emails efficiently. The tool is reliable as well as secure, which will not only maintain your data integrity but also work efficiently across all macOS and with 100% accuracy. It is capable of migrating

GoDaddy emails to various file formats and different email clients. Moreover, this tool gives a Date Range Filter option that helps you to transfer data between particular dates.



Prominent Features of MacSonik Software GoDaddy Email Backup Tool

The tool has many advanced features that make it a precious tool. Some of them are:



Convert GoDaddy emails to different file formats such as PST, MBOX, EML, MSG, CSV, PDF, DOC, PNG, and other file formats.

This tool can back up the complete mailbox folder including inbox, draft, sent, trash, etc.

It allows users to migrate GoDaddy emails to different email clients such as Office 365, Gmail, Thunderbird, AOL Mail, Hotmail, Yahoo Mail, IMAP, and many other email clients.

The tool provides you with a feature to Migrate or backup Emails without attachments.

Apart from this, it also gives you a feature to Split Resultant PST that helps users break larger PST files into smaller PSTs.





These are the prominent features of the tool. There are many other features such as Skip Duplicate Emails Feature, Date Mail Filtering Feature, etc.





Words by CEO

During the launch of the MacSonik GoDaddy Email Backup Tool, our CEO Sonika Rawat addressed the

“We are happy to announce our new launch GoDaddy Email Backup Tool which is developed with advanced features that enable users to use the tool more conveniently. It has an interactive user interface that will ease the migration of GoDaddy emails for users. Moreover, this tool will build strong trust for MacSonik Software services among users.”





About the Company

MacSonik Software is one of the popular software providing companies, known for its best professional tool that helps users with File Conversion, Cloud Migration Email backup, and many more such IT services. The company gained popularity by developing more advanced and flexible tools, followed by proper research. MacSonik Software has the best software developers.

Furthermore, the company ensures that tools can benefit both technical and non-technical users through its interactive GUI and provide 100% user satisfaction.



