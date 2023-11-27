-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

We've Committed To Protect 30% Of Australia's Land By 2030. Here's How We Could Actually Do It


11/27/2023 12:11:39 AM
Author: James Fitzsimons

(MENAFN- The Conversation) In the mid 1990s, only 7% of Australia's land was protected for conservation . Now, it's more than tripled to 22%.
The Conversation

MENAFN27112023000199003603ID1107488311

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search