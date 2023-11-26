France Plans To Supply Rafale Fighters To Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The French
aerospace company Dassault Aviation plans to supply Rafale combat
aircraft to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing
sources.
Dassault Aviation has been actively studying these two Central
Asian countries for several months, with which France wishes to
deepen bilateral relations.
Reportedly, the company's prospects in Kazakhstan, in comparison
with Uzbekistan, seem much more distant.
In early November, French President Emmanuel Macron paid an
official visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, where he held talks
with the leaders of these countries. The purpose of his trips to
the region was to improve France's energy security. In Kazakhstan,
Macron agreed to increase oil supplies to France and uranium
exports.
