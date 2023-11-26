-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

France Plans To Supply Rafale Fighters To Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan


11/26/2023 3:09:50 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The French aerospace company Dassault Aviation plans to supply Rafale combat aircraft to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing sources.

Dassault Aviation has been actively studying these two Central Asian countries for several months, with which France wishes to deepen bilateral relations.

Reportedly, the company's prospects in Kazakhstan, in comparison with Uzbekistan, seem much more distant.

In early November, French President Emmanuel Macron paid an official visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, where he held talks with the leaders of these countries. The purpose of his trips to the region was to improve France's energy security. In Kazakhstan, Macron agreed to increase oil supplies to France and uranium exports.

MENAFN26112023000187011040ID1107487604

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search