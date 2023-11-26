Grape And Wine Festival Ends In Shamakhi (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Grape and
Wine Festival, which took place over the weekend in the village of
Meysari, Shamakhi district, has ended, Trend reports.
The festival, which took place on November 25-26, organized by
the State Tourism Agency and the executive power of the Shamakhi
region, aroused great interest among guests of Shamakhi and the
region and was remembered for its bright moments. Festival visitors
were able to watch presentations on viticulture and winemaking and
have a fun weekend.
The purpose of the festival, held for the second time, is to
popularize local viticulture and winemaking, increase the export
potential of wine products, and bring to the attention of the
public the history of viticulture and winemaking in Azerbaijan and
the work done in this area.
The territory of the viticulture and wine-making complex of
Shirvan Wines LLC in the village of Meysari was divided into
exhibition, entertainment, children's, picnic, souvenir and other
areas, and wine and food pavilions were installed. The festival
hosted various events related to grape production and winemaking in
our country, and the tourism potential of Azerbaijan.
