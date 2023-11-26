-->


Grape And Wine Festival Ends In Shamakhi (PHOTO)


11/26/2023 3:09:48 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Grape and Wine Festival, which took place over the weekend in the village of Meysari, Shamakhi district, has ended, Trend reports.

The festival, which took place on November 25-26, organized by the State Tourism Agency and the executive power of the Shamakhi region, aroused great interest among guests of Shamakhi and the region and was remembered for its bright moments. Festival visitors were able to watch presentations on viticulture and winemaking and have a fun weekend.

The purpose of the festival, held for the second time, is to popularize local viticulture and winemaking, increase the export potential of wine products, and bring to the attention of the public the history of viticulture and winemaking in Azerbaijan and the work done in this area.

The territory of the viticulture and wine-making complex of Shirvan Wines LLC in the village of Meysari was divided into exhibition, entertainment, children's, picnic, souvenir and other areas, and wine and food pavilions were installed. The festival hosted various events related to grape production and winemaking in our country, and the tourism potential of Azerbaijan.

