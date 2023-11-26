Aamal Medical partners with Radar Healthcare

(MENAFN- Citigate Dewe Rogerson) 23 November 2023, Doha – Qatar: Aamal Medical, a fully owned subsidiary of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., one of the region’s leading diversified companies, is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with Radar Healthcare to provide Qatar’s chosen Healthcare Incident Reporting and Learning System for nationwide implementation. This strategic initiative aims to reinforce and streamline the delivery of safe and high-quality healthcare services throughout the entire country, in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and associated National Health Strategy.

Radar Healthcare, renowned for its award-winning approach, will play a pivotal role in advancing the goals of Qatar's healthcare sector. The primary objective is to establish a comprehensive learning system that goes beyond incident reporting by promoting the sharing of valuable insights and fostering a culture of continuous improvements across all healthcare organizations.

Bringing over 30 years of experience in the healthcare sector, Aamal Medical’s wealth of extensive experience will ensure the development of this project efficiently and at high-level quality, bringing knowledge and expertise across sourcing, consultancy, and distribution.

The implementation of Radar Healthcare's system marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of excellence in patient safety, risk management, and compliance. By centralizing incident management, audit processes, and quality improvement plans, healthcare organizations will enhance patient safety, reduce risks, and increase operational efficiency.

Key Features of Radar Healthcare's System:

1. Risk-Based Approach: The system adopts a risk-centric methodology, ensuring comprehensive management of quality, patient safety, and compliance.



2. Centralized Solution: Offering a unified platform for incident management, audit processes, and quality improvement plans, resulting in improved patient safety and operational efficiency.



3. Continuous Learning Loop: By integrating incident data, reporting metrics, insights, and outcomes, the system ensures a perpetual cycle of learning and improvement.



4. Electronic Patient Record Triggers: Built on the principles outline by Institute for Healthcare Improvement, by utilizing Electronic Patient Record triggers, Radar Healthcare identifies adverse events, near misses, and potential harm, enabling proactive risk mitigation and enhanced quality of care.

Mr. Gokhan Ozkan, General Manager of Aamal Medical commented: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Radar Healthcare as the chosen healthcare incident reporting and learning system. Together, we commit to delivering advanced healthcare, fostering patient-focused solutions, and building a healthier future for all. At Aamal Medical, we are on a constant journey of innovation and excellence in healthcare. This agreement marks the beginning of another powerful partnership, ensuring the highest standards of care for all.”

Paul Johnson, CEO at Radar Healthcare, expressed his pride in being an integral part of Qatar's national healthcare strategy, stating, "To be a fundamental part of this national implementation strategy across Qatar is testament to the passion everyone has to drive continuous improvement in healthcare. Being the central platform for all healthcare organizations to get to the core of lessons learned is another step forward in our vision to make a real difference in outcomes."





MENAFN26112023007104015281ID1107486857