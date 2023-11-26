Israel Receives List Of Third Hostage Group To Be Released From Gaza

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Israel has
received a list of names of people kidnapped by Hamas, who will be
released as part of the third phase of the agreement on
humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.
According to the information, the list was received by the
Israeli authorities from Qatar, which is mediating the negotiations
with Hamas.
It is expected that the third group of hostages will be released
today.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
