QNB Launches Business Of Banking Program

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, collaborated with Fitch Learning, part of the Fitch Group, to design and deliver a Business of Banking Program. This collaboration aims to equip delegates with an understanding of the“Business of Banking” and how these elements impact their roles and the solutions QNB provide.

This program includes four Modules covering the topics of Financial Markets and Macro-Economics, Banking for Individuals, SMEs and Corporate, Credit Analysis and Long Term Funding Solutions, and Environment Social Governance (ESG). These workshops incorporate case studies, group activities, challenges and project work

The first module of the Program includes the“Bank Manager Simulation” where delegates take on the role of a new 'managing board' of a publicly listed bank active in retail and corporate banking. In teams, delegates make decisions on the banks' financials, their investments and market information and performance. Teams and individuals are encouraged to collaborate and incorporate learnings from the workshops and technical modules in decision making.

In line with QNB's strategic Qatarization plan, the Fitch Learning program harnesses world-class expertise to enhance the competitiveness of the local workforce by nurturing leaders who can navigate complex global challenges, localize international best practices, and contribute to the country's sustainable economic growth.

“This program will be an integral part of our ongoing commitment to develop emerging national leaders,” commented Abdulla Nasser Al Khalifa, Senior Executive Vice President – QNB Group Human Capital,.“QNB is dedicated to providing top-tier development for its staff. We need leaders who can apply their deep understanding of modern banking principles, impacting the strategic direction of the bank.”

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, QNB Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,800 machines.