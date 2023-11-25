Kuwaiti Military Delegation Visits Turkiye

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA Nov 25 (KUNA) -- A joint delegation from the Kuwaiti ministries of Defense and Interior, and the Kuwait Fire Force visited the Republic of Turkiye on Saturday to discuss cooperation in the field of the defense industry.

The delegation, led by the Assistant Chief of Staff for the Administration and Manpower Authority Maj.-Gen. Staff Dr. Khaled Al-Kandari toured several factories specialized in producing military clothing to view and learn about the readiness, capabilities and manufacturing quality, according to a statement from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense.

On the sidelines of the visit, the delegation met with the chief of the operations directorate at the Turkish General Staff and several military top brass. (end)

