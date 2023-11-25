(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 24, 2023 12:19 am - InfosecTrain to host a free webinar titled "CISM Certification: Advancing Your Career"

What

"CISM Certification: Advancing Your Career" is an informative and transformative webinar hosted by InfosecTrain, featuring industry expert Nishikanth. This engaging session is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) certification, illuminating the pivotal role and responsibilities of information security managers. Participants will explore the tangible benefits of acquiring CISM certification, gaining insights into how it can significantly propel their careers within the dynamic field of information security. The webinar will delve into the intricacies of the CISM certification exam, offering valuable preparation resources, and culminating in an interactive question and answer session. Attendees can expect to receive a CPE certificate, access to recorded sessions, and post-training support, making this event an invaluable opportunity for information security professionals, IT managers, business leaders, and anyone eager to enhance their knowledge of CISM and its impact on career growth.

When

30th November 2023

7:00 PM to 8:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attending the "CISM Certification: Advancing Your Career" webinar is essential for information security professionals, IT managers, and business leaders seeking to elevate their expertise in the rapidly evolving landscape of cybersecurity. Led by the esteemed industry expert Nishikanth, this webinar promises a deep dive into the role and responsibilities of Certified Information Security Managers (CISM), shedding light on the pivotal advantages CISM certification brings to career progression. Participants will gain valuable insights into the certification exam and access indispensable preparation resources. The session not only offers an opportunity to interact directly with an industry luminary during the Q&A session but also provides tangible benefits such as CPE certificates, recorded session access for future reference, and post-training support. With free career guidance and mentorship, this webinar stands as a crucial stepping stone for individuals aspiring to fortify their knowledge and advance their careers in the dynamic field of information security.

Agenda for the Webinar

Introduction to CISM and the Role of the Information Security Manager

Benefits of CISM Certification for Information Security Professionals

CISM Certification Exam and Preparation Resources

Question and Answer Session

Registration Link :

About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a leading IT cybersecurity company committed to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, InfosecTrain empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Their expertise in this domain is unrivaled as cybersecurity training and consultancy pioneers. The organization also promises to offer post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.

To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

Please write back to or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UK: +44 7451 208413